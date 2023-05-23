PowerShell : obtenir la liste des logiciels installés sur Windows

Il suffit de lire deux clés de la base de registre pour disposer assez simplement en PowerShell de la liste des logiciels installés :

La liste des logiciels installés sur votre système Windows avec PowerShell

Clear-Host
$softs=@()
$regs='HKLM:\SOFTWARE\Wow6432Node\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Uninstall\','HKLM:\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Uninstall'
ForEach($reg in $regs)
{
    If($reg -Match 'Wow6432Node')
    {
        $plateforme=32
    }
    else
    {
        $plateforme=64
    }
    $items=Get-ChildItem -Path $reg
    ForEach($item in $items)
    {
        $key=$item.Name -Replace 'HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE','HKLM:'
        try
        {
            $logiciel=Get-ItemPropertyValue -Path $key -Name 'DisplayName' -ErrorAction SilentlyContinue
        }
        catch
        {
        }
        try
        {
            $install=Get-ItemPropertyValue -Path $key -Name 'InstallDate'  -ErrorAction SilentlyContinue
        }
        catch
        {
            $install=''
        }
        try
        {
            $version=Get-ItemPropertyValue -Path $key -Name 'DisplayVersion'   -ErrorAction SilentlyContinue
        }
        catch
        {
            $version=''
        }
        If($version)
        {
            $softs+=[PSCustomObject]@{logiciel=$logiciel;version=$version;install=$install;plateforme=$plateforme}
        }
    }
}
$softs|Sort -Unique -Property logiciel,version,install|Out-GridView

