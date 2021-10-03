youtube-dl : mode d’emploi

A l’occasion de la mort d’Aretha Franklin en 2019, j’ai souhaité remettre en avant ce billet publié initialement le 18 octobre 2017, modifié le 27 avril 2019 et le 11 octobre 2020 consacré à l’utilisation de Youtube-dl.

La liste des formats disponibles

Après avoir testé YoutubeDLG, j’ai décidé de revenir au mode texte et à la commande youtube-dl. Le souci avec l’interface graphique, c’est qu’elle ne permet pas de disposer de la liste des formats disponibles que vous pouvez obtenir à l’aide de la commande :

youtube-dl.exe --no-check-certificate --user-agent "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64; rv:88.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/88.0" -F https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S55ozleWZ0w

Liste des formats disponibles avec youtube-dl

Téléchargement de la vidéo en mp4

Dans l’écran ci-dessus, j’ai choisi choisis le format MP4 proposée dans la plus haute résolution, en limitant la bande passante à 150K afin de ne pas effondrer mon débit Internet :

youtube-dl.exe --no-check-certificate --user-agent "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64; rv:88.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/88.0" -r 150K -f 135 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S55ozleWZ0w

Téléchargement de vidéos en ligne avec youtube-dl

Pour choisir le meilleur format, utilisez l’option -f best.

youtube-dl.exe --no-check-certificate --user-agent "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64; rv:88.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/88.0" -r 150K -f best https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S55ozleWZ0w

Extraction de la piste son

Cette fonctionnalité exige que vous disposiez des commandes ffmpeg, avconv, ffprobe ou avprobe dans le même répertoire que youtube-dl ou dans le PATH de votre système :

youtube-dl.exe --no-check-certificate -x --audio-quality 0 --audio-format flac --user-agent "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64; rv:81.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/81.0" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S55ozleWZ0w

Extraction son à l'aide de youtube-dl

Audio toujours : récupérer une playlist

Vous aimez Arthur-H ?

youtube-dl --user-agent "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64; rv:81.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/81.0" --extract-audio --audio-format flac -o "%(title)s.%(ext)s" https://www.youtube.com/user/arthurhofficial/playlists

Un script pour aller plus vite

Sur Windows, j’utilise désormais un script pour « automatiser » l’extraction. Je copie toutes mes adresses dans un fichier yt.urls :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1DQFtc5OgZU


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DZrX5mWebOc

Quant à mon script yt.cmd, je vous livre son contenu :

@echo off
setlocal
set PATH=%PATH%;c:\ffmpeg\bin;c:\youtube-dl
set ua="Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64; rv:81.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/81.0"
set urls=d:\yt.urls
set cmd="C:\youtube-dl\youtube-dl.exe"
%cmd% -x --audio-format 0 --audio-format flac -r 150K -a %urls% --user-agent %ua% --no-check-certificate
endlocal

D’autres fonctionnalités

Avec youtube-dl, vous pouvez aussi extraire le contenu de tout une chaîne ainsi que celui d’une playlist. Le site officiel propose une excellente documentation. Vous disposez aussi de l’aide en ligne de commande :

