youtube-dl : mode d’emploi

3 octobre 2021

A l’occasion de la mort d’Aretha Franklin en 2019, j’ai souhaité remettre en avant ce billet publié initialement le 18 octobre 2017, modifié le 27 avril 2019 et le 11 octobre 2020 consacré à l’utilisation de Youtube-dl.

La liste des formats disponibles

Après avoir testé YoutubeDLG, j’ai décidé de revenir au mode texte et à la commande youtube-dl. Le souci avec l’interface graphique, c’est qu’elle ne permet pas de disposer de la liste des formats disponibles que vous pouvez obtenir à l’aide de la commande :

youtube-dl.exe --no-check-certificate --user-agent "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64; rv:88.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/88.0" -F https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S55ozleWZ0w

Téléchargement de la vidéo en mp4

Dans l’écran ci-dessus, j’ai choisi choisis le format MP4 proposée dans la plus haute résolution, en limitant la bande passante à 150K afin de ne pas effondrer mon débit Internet :

youtube-dl.exe --no-check-certificate --user-agent "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64; rv:88.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/88.0" -r 150K -f 135 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S55ozleWZ0w

Pour choisir le meilleur format, utilisez l’option -f best.

youtube-dl.exe --no-check-certificate --user-agent "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64; rv:88.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/88.0" -r 150K -f best https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S55ozleWZ0w

Extraction de la piste son

Cette fonctionnalité exige que vous disposiez des commandes ffmpeg, avconv, ffprobe ou avprobe dans le même répertoire que youtube-dl ou dans le PATH de votre système :

youtube-dl.exe --no-check-certificate -x --audio-quality 0 --audio-format flac --user-agent "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64; rv:81.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/81.0" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S55ozleWZ0w

Audio toujours : récupérer une playlist

Vous aimez Arthur-H ?

youtube-dl --user-agent "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64; rv:81.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/81.0" --extract-audio --audio-format flac -o "%(title)s.%(ext)s" https://www.youtube.com/user/arthurhofficial/playlists

Un script pour aller plus vite

Sur Windows, j’utilise désormais un script pour « automatiser » l’extraction. Je copie toutes mes adresses dans un fichier yt.urls :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1DQFtc5OgZU https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DZrX5mWebOc

Quant à mon script yt.cmd, je vous livre son contenu :

@echo off setlocal set PATH=%PATH%;c:\ffmpeg\bin;c:\youtube-dl set ua="Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64; rv:81.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/81.0" set urls=d:\yt.urls set cmd="C:\youtube-dl\youtube-dl.exe" %cmd% -x --audio-format 0 --audio-format flac -r 150K -a %urls% --user-agent %ua% --no-check-certificate endlocal

D’autres fonctionnalités

Avec youtube-dl, vous pouvez aussi extraire le contenu de tout une chaîne ainsi que celui d’une playlist. Le site officiel propose une excellente documentation. Vous disposez aussi de l’aide en ligne de commande :

C:\youtube-dl>youtube-dl -help Usage: youtube-dl [OPTIONS] URL [URL...] Options: General Options: -h, --help Print this help text and exit --version Print program version and exit -U, --update Update this program to latest version. Make sure that you have sufficient permissions (run with sudo if needed) -i, --ignore-errors Continue on download errors, for example to skip unavailable videos in a playlist --abort-on-error Abort downloading of further videos (in the playlist or the command line) if an error occurs --dump-user-agent Display the current browser identification --list-extractors List all supported extractors --extractor-descriptions Output descriptions of all supported extractors --force-generic-extractor Force extraction to use the generic extractor --default-search PREFIX Use this prefix for unqualified URLs. For example "gvsearch2:" downloads two videos from google videos for youtube-dl "large apple". Use the value "auto" to let youtube-dl guess ("auto_warning" to emit a warning when guessing). "error" just throws an error. The default value "fixup_error" repairs broken URLs, but emits an error if this is not possible instead of searching. --ignore-config Do not read configuration files. When given in the global configuration file /etc/youtube-dl.conf: Do not read the user configuration in ~/.config /youtube-dl/config (%APPDATA%/youtube-dl/config.txt on Windows) --config-location PATH Location of the configuration file; either the path to the config or its containing directory. --flat-playlist Do not extract the videos of a playlist, only list them. --mark-watched Mark videos watched (YouTube only) --no-mark-watched Do not mark videos watched (YouTube only) --no-color Do not emit color codes in output Network Options: --proxy URL Use the specified HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS proxy. To enable SOCKS proxy, specify a proper scheme. For example socks5://127.0.0.1:1080/. Pass in an empty string (--proxy "") for direct connection --socket-timeout SECONDS Time to wait before giving up, in seconds --source-address IP Client-side IP address to bind to -4, --force-ipv4 Make all connections via IPv4 -6, --force-ipv6 Make all connections via IPv6 Geo Restriction: --geo-verification-proxy URL Use this proxy to verify the IP address for some geo-restricted sites. The default proxy specified by --proxy (or none, if the option is not present) is used for the actual downloading. --geo-bypass Bypass geographic restriction via faking X-Forwarded-For HTTP header --no-geo-bypass Do not bypass geographic restriction via faking X-Forwarded-For HTTP header --geo-bypass-country CODE Force bypass geographic restriction with explicitly provided two-letter ISO 3166-2 country code --geo-bypass-ip-block IP_BLOCK Force bypass geographic restriction with explicitly provided IP block in CIDR notation Video Selection: --playlist-start NUMBER Playlist video to start at (default is 1) --playlist-end NUMBER Playlist video to end at (default is last) --playlist-items ITEM_SPEC Playlist video items to download. Specify indices of the videos in the playlist separated by commas like: "--playlist-items 1,2,5,8" if you want to download videos indexed 1, 2, 5, 8 in the playlist. You can specify range: "--playlist-items 1-3,7,10-13", it will download the videos at index 1, 2, 3, 7, 10, 11, 12 and 13. --match-title REGEX Download only matching titles (regex or caseless sub-string) --reject-title REGEX Skip download for matching titles (regex or caseless sub-string) --max-downloads NUMBER Abort after downloading NUMBER files --min-filesize SIZE Do not download any videos smaller than SIZE (e.g. 50k or 44.6m) --max-filesize SIZE Do not download any videos larger than SIZE (e.g. 50k or 44.6m) --date DATE Download only videos uploaded in this date --datebefore DATE Download only videos uploaded on or before this date (i.e. inclusive) --dateafter DATE Download only videos uploaded on or after this date (i.e. inclusive) --min-views COUNT Do not download any videos with less than COUNT views --max-views COUNT Do not download any videos with more than COUNT views --match-filter FILTER Generic video filter. Specify any key (see the "OUTPUT TEMPLATE" for a list of available keys) to match if the key is present, !key to check if the key is not present, key > NUMBER (like "comment_count > 12", also works with >=, <, <=, !=, =) to compare against a number, key = 'LITERAL' (like "uploader = 'Mike Smith'", also works with !=) to match against a string literal and & to require multiple matches. Values which are not known are excluded unless you put a question mark (?) after the operator. For example, to only match videos that have been liked more than 100 times and disliked less than 50 times (or the dislike functionality is not available at the given service), but who also have a description, use --match-filter "like_count > 100 & dislike_count <? 50 & description" . --no-playlist Download only the video, if the URL refers to a video and a playlist. --yes-playlist Download the playlist, if the URL refers to a video and a playlist. --age-limit YEARS Download only videos suitable for the given age --download-archive FILE Download only videos not listed in the archive file. Record the IDs of all downloaded videos in it. --include-ads Download advertisements as well (experimental) Download Options: -r, --limit-rate RATE Maximum download rate in bytes per second (e.g. 50K or 4.2M) -R, --retries RETRIES Number of retries (default is 10), or "infinite". --fragment-retries RETRIES Number of retries for a fragment (default is 10), or "infinite" (DASH, hlsnative and ISM) --skip-unavailable-fragments Skip unavailable fragments (DASH, hlsnative and ISM) --abort-on-unavailable-fragment Abort downloading when some fragment is not available --keep-fragments Keep downloaded fragments on disk after downloading is finished; fragments are erased by default --buffer-size SIZE Size of download buffer (e.g. 1024 or 16K) (default is 1024) --no-resize-buffer Do not automatically adjust the buffer size. By default, the buffer size is automatically resized from an initial value of SIZE. --http-chunk-size SIZE Size of a chunk for chunk-based HTTP downloading (e.g. 10485760 or 10M) (default is disabled). May be useful for bypassing bandwidth throttling imposed by a webserver (experimental) --playlist-reverse Download playlist videos in reverse order --playlist-random Download playlist videos in random order --xattr-set-filesize Set file xattribute ytdl.filesize with expected file size --hls-prefer-native Use the native HLS downloader instead of ffmpeg --hls-prefer-ffmpeg Use ffmpeg instead of the native HLS downloader --hls-use-mpegts Use the mpegts container for HLS videos, allowing to play the video while downloading (some players may not be able to play it) --external-downloader COMMAND Use the specified external downloader. Currently supports aria2c,avconv,axel,curl,ffmpeg,httpie,wget --external-downloader-args ARGS Give these arguments to the external downloader Filesystem Options: -a, --batch-file FILE File containing URLs to download ('-' for stdin), one URL per line. Lines starting with '#', ';' or ']' are considered as comments and ignored. --id Use only video ID in file name -o, --output TEMPLATE Output filename template, see the "OUTPUT TEMPLATE" for all the info --autonumber-start NUMBER Specify the start value for %(autonumber)s (default is 1) --restrict-filenames Restrict filenames to only ASCII characters, and avoid "&" and spaces in filenames -w, --no-overwrites Do not overwrite files -c, --continue Force resume of partially downloaded files. By default, youtube-dl will resume downloads if possible. --no-continue Do not resume partially downloaded files (restart from beginning) --no-part Do not use .part files - write directly into output file --no-mtime Do not use the Last-modified header to set the file modification time --write-description Write video description to a .description file --write-info-json Write video metadata to a .info.json file --write-annotations Write video annotations to a .annotations.xml file --load-info-json FILE JSON file containing the video information (created with the "--write- info-json" option) --cookies FILE File to read cookies from and dump cookie jar in --cache-dir DIR Location in the filesystem where youtube-dl can store some downloaded information permanently. By default $XDG_CACHE_HOME/youtube-dl or ~/.cache /youtube-dl . At the moment, only YouTube player files (for videos with obfuscated signatures) are cached, but that may change. --no-cache-dir Disable filesystem caching --rm-cache-dir Delete all filesystem cache files Thumbnail images: --write-thumbnail Write thumbnail image to disk --write-all-thumbnails Write all thumbnail image formats to disk --list-thumbnails Simulate and list all available thumbnail formats Verbosity / Simulation Options: -q, --quiet Activate quiet mode --no-warnings Ignore warnings -s, --simulate Do not download the video and do not write anything to disk --skip-download Do not download the video -g, --get-url Simulate, quiet but print URL -e, --get-title Simulate, quiet but print title --get-id Simulate, quiet but print id --get-thumbnail Simulate, quiet but print thumbnail URL --get-description Simulate, quiet but print video description --get-duration Simulate, quiet but print video length --get-filename Simulate, quiet but print output filename --get-format Simulate, quiet but print output format -j, --dump-json Simulate, quiet but print JSON information. See the "OUTPUT TEMPLATE" for a description of available keys. -J, --dump-single-json Simulate, quiet but print JSON information for each command-line argument. If the URL refers to a playlist, dump the whole playlist information in a single line. --print-json Be quiet and print the video information as JSON (video is still being downloaded). --newline Output progress bar as new lines --no-progress Do not print progress bar --console-title Display progress in console titlebar -v, --verbose Print various debugging information --dump-pages Print downloaded pages encoded using base64 to debug problems (very verbose) --write-pages Write downloaded intermediary pages to files in the current directory to debug problems --print-traffic Display sent and read HTTP traffic -C, --call-home Contact the youtube-dl server for debugging --no-call-home Do NOT contact the youtube-dl server for debugging Workarounds: --encoding ENCODING Force the specified encoding (experimental) --no-check-certificate Suppress HTTPS certificate validation --prefer-insecure Use an unencrypted connection to retrieve information about the video. (Currently supported only for YouTube) --user-agent UA Specify a custom user agent --referer URL Specify a custom referer, use if the video access is restricted to one domain --add-header FIELD:VALUE Specify a custom HTTP header and its value, separated by a colon ':'. You can use this option multiple times --bidi-workaround Work around terminals that lack bidirectional text support. Requires bidiv or fribidi executable in PATH --sleep-interval SECONDS Number of seconds to sleep before each download when used alone or a lower bound of a range for randomized sleep before each download (minimum possible number of seconds to sleep) when used along with --max-sleep- interval. --max-sleep-interval SECONDS Upper bound of a range for randomized sleep before each download (maximum possible number of seconds to sleep). Must only be used along with --min- sleep-interval. Video Format Options: -f, --format FORMAT Video format code, see the "FORMAT SELECTION" for all the info --all-formats Download all available video formats --prefer-free-formats Prefer free video formats unless a specific one is requested -F, --list-formats List all available formats of requested videos --youtube-skip-dash-manifest Do not download the DASH manifests and related data on YouTube videos --merge-output-format FORMAT If a merge is required (e.g. bestvideo+bestaudio), output to given container format. One of mkv, mp4, ogg, webm, flv. Ignored if no merge is required Subtitle Options: --write-sub Write subtitle file --write-auto-sub Write automatically generated subtitle file (YouTube only) --all-subs Download all the available subtitles of the video --list-subs List all available subtitles for the video --sub-format FORMAT Subtitle format, accepts formats preference, for example: "srt" or "ass/srt/best" --sub-lang LANGS Languages of the subtitles to download (optional) separated by commas, use --list-subs for available language tags Authentication Options: -u, --username USERNAME Login with this account ID -p, --password PASSWORD Account password. If this option is left out, youtube-dl will ask interactively. -2, --twofactor TWOFACTOR Two-factor authentication code -n, --netrc Use .netrc authentication data --video-password PASSWORD Video password (vimeo, smotri, youku) Adobe Pass Options: --ap-mso MSO Adobe Pass multiple-system operator (TV provider) identifier, use --ap- list-mso for a list of available MSOs --ap-username USERNAME Multiple-system operator account login --ap-password PASSWORD Multiple-system operator account password. If this option is left out, youtube-dl will ask interactively. --ap-list-mso List all supported multiple-system operators Post-processing Options: -x, --extract-audio Convert video files to audio-only files (requires ffmpeg or avconv and ffprobe or avprobe) --audio-format FORMAT Specify audio format: "best", "aac", "flac", "mp3", "m4a", "opus", "vorbis", or "wav"; "best" by default; No effect without -x --audio-quality QUALITY Specify ffmpeg/avconv audio quality, insert a value between 0 (better) and 9 (worse) for VBR or a specific bitrate like 128K (default 5) --recode-video FORMAT Encode the video to another format if necessary (currently supported: mp4|flv|ogg|webm|mkv|avi) --postprocessor-args ARGS Give these arguments to the postprocessor -k, --keep-video Keep the video file on disk after the post-processing; the video is erased by default --no-post-overwrites Do not overwrite post-processed files; the post-processed files are overwritten by default --embed-subs Embed subtitles in the video (only for mp4, webm and mkv videos) --embed-thumbnail Embed thumbnail in the audio as cover art --add-metadata Write metadata to the video file --metadata-from-title FORMAT Parse additional metadata like song title / artist from the video title. The format syntax is the same as --output. Regular expression with named capture groups may also be used. The parsed parameters replace existing values. Example: --metadata-from-title "%(artist)s - %(title)s" matches a title like "Coldplay - Paradise". Example (regex): --metadata-from-title "(?P.+?) - (?P