Est-il possible encore d’installer la version offline de Teams ?

19 octobre 2022

Teams est bien plus simple à installer sur Linux que sur Windows. Je vous en ai parlé à l’occasion d’un tuto relatif à l’installation de Ubuntu Mate sur les postes de travail utilisés dans vos écoles.

J’ai mis un peu de temps à trouver, à l’aide du moteur de recherche de Google, l’installeur Offline de la version Teams pour Windows.

Désinstaller tout d’abord Teams

Microsoft fournit un script PowerShell pour désinstaller Teams du profil de l’utilisateur.

<# .SYNOPSIS This script uninstalls the Teams app and removes the Teams directory for a user. .DESCRIPTION Use this script to remove and clear the Teams app from a computer. Run this PowerShell script for each user profile in which Teams was installed on the computer. After you run this script for all user profiles, redeploy Teams. #> $TeamsPath = [System.IO.Path]::Combine($env:LOCALAPPDATA, 'Microsoft', 'Teams') $TeamsUpdateExePath = [System.IO.Path]::Combine($TeamsPath, 'Update.exe') try { if ([System.IO.File]::Exists($TeamsUpdateExePath)) { Write-Host "Uninstalling Teams process" # Uninstall app $proc = Start-Process $TeamsUpdateExePath "-uninstall -s" -PassThru $proc.WaitForExit() } Write-Host "Deleting Teams directory" Remove-Item –path $TeamsPath -recurse } catch { Write-Output "Uninstall failed with exception $_.exception.message" exit /b 1 }

Configurer le pare-feu

La configuration du pare-feu pour Teams se fait aussi à l’aide d’un script PowerShell :

<# .SYNOPSIS Creates firewall rules for Teams. .DESCRIPTION (c) Microsoft Corporation 2018. All rights reserved. Script provided as-is without any warranty of any kind. Use it freely at your own risks. Must be run with elevated permissions. Can be run as a GPO Computer Startup script, or as a Scheduled Task with elevated permissions. The script will create a new inbound firewall rule for each user folder found in c:\users. Requires PowerShell 3.0. #> #Requires -Version 3 $users = Get-ChildItem (Join-Path -Path $env:SystemDrive -ChildPath 'Users') -Exclude 'Public', 'ADMINI~*' if ($null -ne $users) { foreach ($user in $users) { $progPath = Join-Path -Path $user.FullName -ChildPath "AppData\Local\Microsoft\Teams\Current\Teams.exe" if (Test-Path $progPath) { if (-not (Get-NetFirewallApplicationFilter -Program $progPath -ErrorAction SilentlyContinue)) { $ruleName = "Teams.exe for user $($user.Name)" "UDP", "TCP" | ForEach-Object { New-NetFirewallRule -DisplayName $ruleName -Direction Inbound -Profile Domain -Program $progPath -Action Allow -Protocol $_ } Clear-Variable ruleName } } Clear-Variable progPath } }

Installation de Teams… enfin ou presque

Puis, j’ai tenté par double-clic sur le MSI, puis par la commande suivante :

msiexec /i Teams_windows_x64.msi OPTIONS="noAutoStart=true" ALLUSERS=1

Jamais, Teams n’a pu s’installer de cette manière sur Windows Server. Du coup, j’ai téléchargé l’EXE de 1.4 Mo qui télécharge et installe Teams, avec succès.