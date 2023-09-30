Créer un certificat auto-signé avec OpenSSL sous Windows

30 septembre 2023

Pour créer un certificat sous Windows, il y a deux solutions. La 1ère, c’est de recourir à l’utilitaire MakeCert fourni par Microsoft. Avant de pouvoir vous en servir, il vous faudra, au préalable, télécharger Microsoft Windows SDK for Windows et le framework .NET . Passons donc à la solution n°2, bien plus rapide !

Installer OpenSSL pour Windows

Il existe deux installeurs de OpenSSL 64 bit pour Windows, ceux de :

Créer un certificat auto-signé avec OpenSSL

Avec le logiciel OpenSSL pour Windows fourni par FireDaemon bien plus simple d’emploi, vous n’avez pas besoin d’indiquer par la variable d’environnement OPENSSL_CONF le chemin du fichier de configuration openssl.cfg.

Et ensuite, j’ai pu créer ma clé (ma_cle.key) et mon certificat (mon_certificat.crt) :

C:\Program Files\FireDaemon OpenSSL 3\bin>openssl req -nodes -new -x509 -keyout d:\config\bittorrent\cle.key -out d:\config\bittorrent\certificat.crt ..+...+..+.......+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++*......+......+..+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++*...............+..++++++ .+...........+....+...+..+.......+........+...+...+.+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++*.........+.........+.....+.+.....+.......+..+....+..............+.......+......+..+......+.+......+...+.....+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++*.+............+..+...+.........+....+......+...+.....+.............+..+......+.+......+..+.+..+.........+.............+...........+....+..+.............+.....+......+...............+....+.....+......+.+..............+....+...+........+.+...+......+.....+......+..........+...+..+......+....+...........+.......+...+..+............+...............+...+......+.......+.....+.......+...+...+...........+....+.....+.+......+...............+..+......+.........+.+.....+....+...+........+......+.+...............+...+......+...+......+.....+................+...+............+.........+..+...+...............+..........+.........+..+......+.......+.....+.....................+.+......+...+......+......+..+...+.........+...+......+.......+..............+.+..+.......+.........+.....+....+...+.....+...+....+..+....+.....+......+......+...+....+.....................+..+...+.......+...+...........+...+...+...+.+........+.+..+............+.......+.....+.+.....+...+.......+..+.......+...+...+...+..+...+......+.............+........+......................+..+....+......+.....+...+.+...........+...+.......+...+......+...........+.+..+...............++++++ ----- You are about to be asked to enter information that will be incorporated into your certificate request. What you are about to enter is what is called a Distinguished Name or a DN. There are quite a few fields but you can leave some blank For some fields there will be a default value, If you enter '.', the field will be left blank. ----- Country Name (2 letter code) [AU]:FR State or Province Name (full name) [Some-State]:Normandie Locality Name (eg, city) []:Saint-Eloi-de-Fourques Organization Name (eg, company) [Internet Widgits Pty Ltd]:DSFC Organizational Unit Name (eg, section) []:Formation Common Name (e.g. server FQDN or YOUR name) []:192.168.1.100 Email Address []:dszalkowski@gmail.com