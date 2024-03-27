Attaque Terrapin sur les serveurs OpenSSH

Partager Attaque Terrapin sur les serveurs OpenSSH sur Twitter   Partager Attaque Terrapin sur les serveurs OpenSSH sur Facebook   Partager Attaque Terrapin sur les serveurs OpenSSH sur Linkedin 27 mars 2024

J’ai découvert l’existence d’une attaque sur un serveur OpenSSH au doux du nom de Terrapin Attack. J’ai testé mes serveurs avec Terrapin-Scanner, l’outil proposé par le découvreur de la faille. Et là, bingo !

Sur Fedora

Serveur SSH sous Fedora faillible à l'attaque Terrapin

Sur Windows Server 2022

Serveur SSH sous Windows faillible à l'attaque Terrapin

Sur Fedora, j’ai procédé à une mise à jour du Serveur OpenSSH :

dnf update openssh-server

Sur Windows, j’ai téléchargé et installé la nouvelle version du logiciel OpenSSH server.

Sur Fedora

Serveur SSH sous Fedora protégé par rapport à l'attaque Terrapin

Sur Windows Server 2022

Serveur SSH sous Windows protégé par rapport à l'attaque Terrapin

Les commutateurs de la commande terrapin-scanner

Terrapin Vulnerability Scanner v1.1.3
Usage of Terrapin_Scanner_Windows_amd64.exe:
  -connect string
        Address to connect to for server-side scans. Format: <host>[:port]
  -help
        Prints this usage help to the user.
  -json
        Outputs the scan result as json. Can be useful when calling the scanner from a script.
  -listen string
        Address to bind to for client-side scans. Format: [host:]<port>
  -no-color
        Disables colored output.
  -timeout int
        Timeout in seconds for the connection to the server. (default 5)
  -version
        Prints the version of this tool.
 
 

 

 

Sécurité /