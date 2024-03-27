Attaque Terrapin sur les serveurs OpenSSH

27 mars 2024

J’ai découvert l’existence d’une attaque sur un serveur OpenSSH au doux du nom de Terrapin Attack. J’ai testé mes serveurs avec Terrapin-Scanner, l’outil proposé par le découvreur de la faille. Et là, bingo !

Sur Fedora Sur Windows Server 2022

Sur Fedora, j’ai procédé à une mise à jour du Serveur OpenSSH :

dnf update openssh-server

Sur Windows, j’ai téléchargé et installé la nouvelle version du logiciel OpenSSH server.

Sur Fedora Sur Windows Server 2022

Les commutateurs de la commande terrapin-scanner

Terrapin Vulnerability Scanner v1.1.3 Usage of Terrapin_Scanner_Windows_amd64.exe: -connect string Address to connect to for server-side scans. Format: <host>[:port] -help Prints this usage help to the user. -json Outputs the scan result as json. Can be useful when calling the scanner from a script. -listen string Address to bind to for client-side scans. Format: [host:]<port> -no-color Disables colored output. -timeout int Timeout in seconds for the connection to the server. (default 5) -version Prints the version of this tool.