Attaque Terrapin sur les serveurs OpenSSH
J’ai découvert l’existence d’une attaque sur un serveur OpenSSH au doux du nom de Terrapin Attack. J’ai testé mes serveurs avec Terrapin-Scanner, l’outil proposé par le découvreur de la faille. Et là, bingo !
Sur Fedora
Sur Windows Server 2022
Sur Fedora, j’ai procédé à une mise à jour du Serveur OpenSSH :
dnf update openssh-server
Sur Windows, j’ai téléchargé et installé la nouvelle version du logiciel OpenSSH server.
Sur Fedora
Sur Windows Server 2022
Les commutateurs de la commande terrapin-scanner
Terrapin Vulnerability Scanner v1.1.3 Usage of Terrapin_Scanner_Windows_amd64.exe: -connect string Address to connect to for server-side scans. Format: <host>[:port] -help Prints this usage help to the user. -json Outputs the scan result as json. Can be useful when calling the scanner from a script. -listen string Address to bind to for client-side scans. Format: [host:]<port> -no-color Disables colored output. -timeout int Timeout in seconds for the connection to the server. (default 5) -version Prints the version of this tool.
